100 Students Are Residing In Zamung Kor Havelain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2022 | 05:20 PM

100 students are residing in Zamung Kor Havelain

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Wednesday visited Zamung Kor Havelian and reviewed arrangements made for the smooth running of the orphanage.

During the visit, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad mingled with the children and discussed in detail with them about their academic and co-curricular activities. He also inspected the classrooms, and computer lab.

District Social Welfare Officer Abdul Rasheed Awan briefed the deputy commissioner and said that under the supervision of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Social Welfare Department established an institution called Zamung Kor for children and orphans, which provides housing, education and other services to destitute and orphaned children from all districts of Hazara.

He further said that facilities are being prioritized while currently, more than 100 children from different districts of Hazara division are studying in the institution.

Abdul Rasheed Awan said that Zamung Kor is playing an important role in shaping the further of children sheltering in Zamung Kor. The staff also informed about the problems faced by the institution.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad gave an assurance regarding the provision of facilities, he said that the district administration will provide all possible support for the provision of more facilities to the children of the institution with the support of the Social Welfare Office.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad also visited the welfare home run under the supervision of the Social Welfare Department in Abbottabad. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad distributed blankets, school bags, and sports equipment among the children on this occasion

