100 students donate blood to Hamza Foundation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :More than 100 students donated blood in a blood camp held under the auspices of Hamza Foundation Welfare Hospital, Peshawar here on Sunday.

The aim and objective of setting up blood donation camps are to save the lives of children affected by diseases. ICMS College System Charsadda Managing Director Hamdullah Jan and Principal Professor Abdul Ghani were also present during the blood donation camp.

During the event, the students were informed about the diseases of thalassemia and haemophilia and the importance of blood donation and it was told that the number of patients registered with Hamza Foundation is 1,442.

The children affected by thalassemia need healthy blood every 15 days and to save the lives of these innocent children, all the sections of society should come forward and play their role.

The students were told that after regular screening and check-ups of blood donors in Hamza Foundation, safe blood transfusion is being ensured through modern machinery for needy patients.