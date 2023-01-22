UrduPoint.com

100 Students Donate Blood To Hamza Foundation

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2023 | 07:30 PM

100 students donate blood to Hamza Foundation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :More than 100 students donated blood in a blood camp held under the auspices of Hamza Foundation Welfare Hospital, Peshawar here on Sunday.

The aim and objective of setting up blood donation camps are to save the lives of children affected by diseases. ICMS College System Charsadda Managing Director Hamdullah Jan and Principal Professor Abdul Ghani were also present during the blood donation camp.

During the event, the students were informed about the diseases of thalassemia and haemophilia and the importance of blood donation and it was told that the number of patients registered with Hamza Foundation is 1,442.

The children affected by thalassemia need healthy blood every 15 days and to save the lives of these innocent children, all the sections of society should come forward and play their role.

The students were told that after regular screening and check-ups of blood donors in Hamza Foundation, safe blood transfusion is being ensured through modern machinery for needy patients.

Related Topics

Peshawar Charsadda Sunday Event All Blood

Recent Stories

Aldar, Diamond Developers sell out first phase of ..

Aldar, Diamond Developers sell out first phase of &#039;The Sustainable City – ..

46 minutes ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy r ..

Sharjah Consultative Council approves DVA policy recommendations

3 hours ago
 Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’ ..

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’s creative sector

5 hours ago
 Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward ..

Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward to further success in 2023

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.