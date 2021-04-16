100 sugar sale points to be set up in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Usman has issued instructions to the deputy commissioner Lahore to establish 100 sugar sale points in open market other than the Ramazan Bazars across the provincial capital.

The Commissioner in his orders to the district administration on Friday, stated that all the newly set up points should be advertised with area and location properly among the public so that maximum people can get benefits from open market. He said that per kg rate for sugar would be fixed at Rs 85 in open market and at these new sale points however people can get sugar from Ramazan Bazars at Rs 65 per kg. He said government will ensure sufficient supply of commodities to the people on subsidized rates during the holy month of Ramazan.