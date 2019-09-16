UrduPoint.com
100 Transgenders Get Toolkits, Certificates On Completion Of Course

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 06:57 PM

Exactly one hundred people from transgender community were awarded toolkits and certificates here on Monday after they successfully completed beautician and tailoring courses under a USAID-funded initiative to enable them earn livelihood in a dignified manner

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Exactly one hundred people from transgender community were awarded toolkits and certificates here on Monday after they successfully completed beautician and tailoring courses under a USAID-funded initiative to enable them earn livelihood in a dignified manner.

The skill development training was facilitated by NGO Action Against Poverty (AAP) under its 'Transgender Empowerment Programme' and funded under USAID's 'Ambassador's Fund Grant Programme'.

AAP Executive Director Sarfraz Clement said that society must give space to transgenders like any normal being adding that it would take only a bit of attention to make them useful citizen.

Initially, one hundred transgenders were provided training and tool kits under this programme to help them come out of the isolation and become a useful citizen.

AAP Project Director Ashir Younis and noted social activist Zahra Sajjad Zaidi said that such programmes show that society was not altogether oblivious to the plight of impoverished and neglected segments of society.

They said that transgenders might face difficulties initially in running their services but hard work and resilience can bring success to their business.

Executive Director Literacy Makhdoom Mudassir appreciated USAID and AAP for the initiative and hoped that people would encourage transgenders in running their businesses.

