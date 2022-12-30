UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2022

100% tree plantation target achieved in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :The forest department had achieved 100% target of the monsoon tree planting campaign in the district.

According to data released by the department here on Friday, the department had set a target of 1.

2 million saplings in the district from July 1 to December 30 which had been achieved.

Divisional Forest Officer Nisarul Haq said the target was achieved with cooperation of other departments and the best working of field staff of the forest department.

The department committed to plant the maximum trees in the district so thatpollution could be eliminated, he added.

