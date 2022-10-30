100-year celebrations of Saka Panja Sahib conclude

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :The 100-year celebrations of Saka Panja Sahib, a festival of the Sikh religion, concluded at Hassanabadal on Sunday.

Hundreds of Sikh yatrees and various political and socio-religious leaders from India and other countries participated in the event.

Addressing the main ceremony, Evacuee Trust Property Board Additional Secretary Rana Shahid Saleem said that development work was under way rapidly at all gurudwaras across the country, on the directions of the Federal government and the Board chairman. He said that all places of worship were safe, and comprehensive measures had been taken to promote religious tourism.

Indian delegation leader Sardar Harmeet Singh said: "We have been honoured and are grateful for all arrangements made here including security by the government and the board.

The 100-year celebrations have proved to be a great event and superb success." The Sikh leader said: "Saka Panja Sahib teaches us that we should not hesitate to make any sacrifice for peace and unity." Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Pardhan Sardar Amir Singh said that the government of Pakistan had won the hearts of the entire Sikh nation by issuing special visas and permission for the ceremony in the spirit of goodwill.

Former Pradhan Sardar Bishan Singh, Sardar Avtar Singh Sengara, Dr Mampal Singh and other Sikh leaders also addressed the event. Special gifts were distributed among the guests. The pilgrims raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.

Later, the Sikh pilgrims left for Nankana Sahib under tight security.