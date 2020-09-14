UrduPoint.com
1000 Acres State Land Retrieved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 08:09 PM

In an operation against land grabbers, the district administration on Monday retrieved another 500 acres of state land from land grabbers in Chak No 534 Jaranwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :In an operation against land grabbers, the district administration on Monday retrieved another 500 acres of state land from land grabbers in Chak No 534 Jaranwala.

As many as 1000 acres land has been retrieved while 1,625 acres land has yet to be retrieved in the above mentioned chak.

A spokesman for the local administration said that Qabza Mafia had grabbed 2,625 acres of state land in Chak No.534 Jaranwala many years.

The police also arrested 13 persons after registering a case against the nominated 40 people who attacked the revenue staff during operation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Khalid, Assistant Commissioner Jaranwala Zainul Abidin and police officers monitored the operation.

Talking to the media, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters said that a grand operation was underway to take back 2625 acres (105 sq.) of state land worth over Rs 16 billion from the Qabza mafia.

In two days, illegal crops cultivated over 1000 acres of land has been destroyed while the administration and police were working hard tovacate the remaining lands.

This operation will be completed in the next two or three days, he added.

