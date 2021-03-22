1,000 armed policemen deployed on Pakistan Day

City Police have issued security plan for Pakistan Day here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :City Police have issued security plan for Pakistan Day here on Monday.

According to the security plan, more than 1000 police officers of Rawalpindi Police will perform security duties on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

Police officers have been instructed to be alert and keep a close eye on the surrounding environment while performing their duties.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas directed to ensure the use of masks, hand sanitizers and social distancing to prevent COVID-19. All available resources should be used to make security foolproof, he added.