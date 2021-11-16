1000 bags of fertilizers seized

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf Tuesday seized 1,000 bags of urea and DAP fertilizer from an illegal hoard today

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf Tuesday seized 1,000 bags of urea and DAP fertilizer from an illegal hoard today.

The AC, along with his team, conducted raid at a godown near Small Industrial Estate Chak No.

7-JB and recovered about 1,000 bags of fertilizers. This fertilizer would be sold out at government rate.

Meanwhile, the AC also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on various fertilizer dealers on charge of not displaying rate list at conspicuous places in their shops, a spokesman for the administration said.