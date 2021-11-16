UrduPoint.com

1000 Bags Of Fertilizers Seized

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 07:32 PM

1000 bags of fertilizers seized

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf Tuesday seized 1,000 bags of urea and DAP fertilizer from an illegal hoard today

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf Tuesday seized 1,000 bags of urea and DAP fertilizer from an illegal hoard today.

The AC, along with his team, conducted raid at a godown near Small Industrial Estate Chak No.

7-JB and recovered about 1,000 bags of fertilizers. This fertilizer would be sold out at government rate.

Meanwhile, the AC also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on various fertilizer dealers on charge of not displaying rate list at conspicuous places in their shops, a spokesman for the administration said.

Related Topics

Fine From Government

Recent Stories

Supreme Court seeks details of officers, NACTA res ..

Supreme Court seeks details of officers, NACTA responsibilities

3 minutes ago
 Blinken Talks to AfghanEvac Coalition, Stresses Im ..

Blinken Talks to AfghanEvac Coalition, Stresses Importance of Its Voice - State ..

3 minutes ago
 Khyber police launches crackdown on stolen vehicle ..

Khyber police launches crackdown on stolen vehicles

3 minutes ago
 Regional Consultant (Mohtasib) holds open court

Regional Consultant (Mohtasib) holds open court

3 minutes ago
 High level committee reviewed proposed traffic pla ..

High level committee reviewed proposed traffic plan for Peshawar

6 minutes ago
 Pak ranking in 'The Economist Global Food Security ..

Pak ranking in 'The Economist Global Food Security Index' has improved: SACM

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.