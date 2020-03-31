1,000 Bags Of Rice, 500 Bags Of Red Chilli Seized In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 11:33 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) Umar Maqbool, in a crackdown against hoarding,seized 1,000 bags of rice and 500 bags of red chilli here Tuesday.
On a tip-off, AC Saddar along with his team raided a godown on Jhang Road and recovered 1,000 bags of rice and 500 bags of red chilli.