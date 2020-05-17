UrduPoint.com
1000 Bags Of Sugar, 700 Cartons Of Ghee Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 08:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner (City) Syed Ayub Bukhari has recovered 1000 bags of sugar and 700 cartons of ghee from a godown at Kukianwala.

He raided on the godown and found sugar and ghee stored there illegally.

Therefore, he sealed the godown and said that action will be taken against the owner under the anti-hoardings act, spokesman of district administration said on Sunday.

