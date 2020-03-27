UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1,000-bed Field Hospital At Expo Centre Lahore To Be Functional In A Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 09:14 PM

1,000-bed field hospital at Expo Centre Lahore to be functional in a week

A 1,000-bed field hospital would become functional at Expo Centre Lahore in a week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :A 1,000-bed field hospital would become functional at Expo Centre Lahore in a week.

This was stated during a meeting held to review strategy to contain spread of coronavirus and maintain supply chain during lockdown in the province.

Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir and officers concerned attended the meeting, whereas all divisional commissioners and regional police officers (RPOs) joined the meeting through video link.

The meeting decided that carpets should be removed from mosques for disinfecting them and space between rows in congregational prayers should be doubled by skipping one line.

The chief secretary asked the health secretary to conduct visits to sites of field hospitals and complete arrangements regarding provision of beds and other facilities as early as possible.

He said that there should be no hurdle in free movement of goods transport for supply of commodities; however, action should be taken against those using goods transport as private means of traveling.

He said that field officers should regularly visit jails and set up isolation wards there. He ordered that only prescribed number of persons be allowed in private cars and stern action be taken against violators.

The meeting deliberated on a proposal to use railways and NLC for transportation of goods from Karachi.

The IG Punjab told the meeting that at present 50,000 policemen are performing duties to enforce the government's measures against coronavirus.

Senior Member board of Revenue briefed the meeting that mask and hand sanitizers would be provided to police very soon.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Police Punjab Law Minister Visit All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka fights virus with Buddhist holy water

2 minutes ago

US Military Reports 653 COVID-19 Cases, 309 Soldie ..

2 minutes ago

IBA launches e-Book on economy after COVID-19

2 minutes ago

Preventive measures essential for halting coronavi ..

2 minutes ago

Portugal's Health Ministry Confirms 700 New COVID- ..

29 minutes ago

No Talks Between Riyadh, Moscow on Rebalancing Glo ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.