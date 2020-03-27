1,000-bed field hospital at Expo Centre Lahore to be functional in a week

(@FahadShabbir)

A 1,000-bed field hospital would become functional at Expo Centre Lahore in a week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :A 1,000-bed field hospital would become functional at Expo Centre Lahore in a week.

This was stated during a meeting held to review strategy to contain spread of coronavirus and maintain supply chain during lockdown in the province.

Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja, Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir and officers concerned attended the meeting, whereas all divisional commissioners and regional police officers (RPOs) joined the meeting through video link.

The meeting decided that carpets should be removed from mosques for disinfecting them and space between rows in congregational prayers should be doubled by skipping one line.

The chief secretary asked the health secretary to conduct visits to sites of field hospitals and complete arrangements regarding provision of beds and other facilities as early as possible.

He said that there should be no hurdle in free movement of goods transport for supply of commodities; however, action should be taken against those using goods transport as private means of traveling.

He said that field officers should regularly visit jails and set up isolation wards there. He ordered that only prescribed number of persons be allowed in private cars and stern action be taken against violators.

The meeting deliberated on a proposal to use railways and NLC for transportation of goods from Karachi.

The IG Punjab told the meeting that at present 50,000 policemen are performing duties to enforce the government's measures against coronavirus.

Senior Member board of Revenue briefed the meeting that mask and hand sanitizers would be provided to police very soon.