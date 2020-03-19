1000-bed field hospital soon: Dr. Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr.Yasmin Rashid said on Thursday the Punjab Government had taken rightly steps to control coronavirus due to which few confirmed cases were reported so far.

She was addressing a press conference to update the media about the current situation of coronavirus in Punjab. She said that all hospistals had been provided protective kits and masks-95 and there was not any shortage of any medicines or any protective equipment in hospitals.

She said around 500 isolation rooms were available in Punjab including 250 in Lahore only. She said that only 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the city. She said that in Mayo Hospital all the four patients of coronavirus were in stable condition.

Responding to a question, she said that all patients, reported from Lahore, came from abroad. She said that isolation rooms had been established at all DHQ hospitals to tackle the coronavirus.

She said that following the directions of the Chief Minister, a 1000-bed field hospital would be established within next two days.

She appealed the people to live in their homes and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities. She said that all the people should adopt precautionary measures.

The minister said that the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department had purchased protective equipments worth Rs 217 million from allocation of Rs 236 million. The department had purchased gowns worth Rs 160 million, N95 face masks of Rs 20 million, gloves Rs 9.3 million and surgical masks for Rs 1.1 million, to be used in coronavirus emergency.

Similarly, the PSHD spent Rs 8.4 million for special glasses, Rs 4.46 million for shoe covers, Rs 0.70 million for long shoes and Rs 3.5 million to purchase sanitizers.

All hospitals having coronavirus isolation wards, had been fully loaded with necessary equipments needed there. Excessive medical equipments were available in all hospitals and further excessive quantity was being supplied in current scenario, she added.