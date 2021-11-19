1000 bottles of liquor recovered in raid

Police station in Haveli Koranga area claimed to have recovered around 1000 bottles of liquor from inter-provincial drugs smugglers after arresting two of its members during crackdown on Friday

According to official spokesman, action was initiated under supervision of ASP Circle Mahim Khan on direction of DPO Nadeem Abbas.

The liquor was being transported from Lahore to Multan via Kabirwalla.

When police team stopped a suspicious car, it found such a heavy chunk of liquor which was stuffed in different parts of the vehicle.

Police arrested the two accused involved in transporting the liquor and took the vehicle into custody. It hadn't uphold identity of arrested persons and started further investigation.

It's not ascertained whether the raid was conducted on tip off or through kind of routine patrolling continued by the security officials.