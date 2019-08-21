1,000 bottles of liquor recovered in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) : Police have arrested a drug dealer and recovered huge quantity of foreign and local liquor along with other drugs worth millions of rupees here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, a man accused of committing this malicious act has been arrested while his accomplices escaped the scene.

In continuation of the ongoing campaign against the drugs, the Police of PS Rawat raided a rented house in a housing society in the jurisdiction of Rawat and recovered more than 1,000 foreign liquor bottles and other paraphernalia related to the drugs.

He said that, after the large-scale recovery of the foreign liquor, the Police were also investigating the accused.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Faisal Rana has appreciated Rawat police and said that anti social elements would be dealt with iron hand and strict action would be taken against them according to the rule of law.