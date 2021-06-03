UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1000 Centers Being Set Up To Achieve Anti-corona Vaccination Of 100,000 People Per Day: Jhagra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 08:06 PM

1000 centers being set up to achieve anti-corona vaccination of 100,000 people per day: Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is providing anti-corona vaccination to 30,000 people per day in 270 centers while a target has been set to establish 1,000 centers to facilitate 100,000 people per day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is providing anti-corona vaccination to 30,000 people per day in 270 centers while a target has been set to establish 1,000 centers to facilitate 100,000 people per day.

KP Finance and Health Minister, Taimur Jhagra accompanied by Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information and Higher education, Kamran Bangash addressing a press briefing here said that government was establishing more basic health units (BHUs) and regional health centers (RHUs) across the province to facilitate maximum people.

He said that there was no shortage of anti-corona vaccine in the province and smooth delivery of the vaccine was underway.

Jhagra informed that after completion of vaccination of 70 percent population of the province, the government would uplift bans and lockdowns, adding that the ratio of new corona cases had decreased significantly since the vaccination started.

Speaking on the occasion, SACM Kamran Bangash said that people should adopt all precautionary measures to overcome spread of corona pandemic and urged masses to get anti corona vaccine at earliest.

He said all the vaccines being inoculated were approved by World Health Organization (WHO) and other national agencies. He underlined the need for creating awareness on corona vaccination through media.

Related Topics

Shortage Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Media All Government

Recent Stories

Urgent resolution of issues attracts people in lar ..

29 minutes ago

National Assembly body on Law approves Anti-Rape B ..

29 minutes ago

Gazprom Neft Will Soon Create Joint Venture With N ..

29 minutes ago

Three children die, three injured in Quetta hand g ..

29 minutes ago

Female entrepreneurs must be incentivized: FWCCI

29 minutes ago

125 NTDC officers promoted to next grade

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.