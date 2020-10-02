1,000 clubfoot children treated at LRH so far

The expert team of doctors of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) has so far successfully treated some 1,000 clubfoot children with birth defects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The expert team of doctors of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) has so far successfully treated some 1,000 clubfoot children with birth defects.

Clubfoot is a deformity in which an infant's foot is turned inward, often so severely that the bottom of the foot faces sideways or even upward. Approximately one infant in every 1,000 live births has clubfoot, making it one of the more common congenital (present at birth) foot deformities, an LRH press release said.

The Clubfoot Clinic was set up in collaboration with the Internal Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) in 2017.

Dr Obaidullah, who is a clubfoot specialist at the LRH, said so far 1,000 children from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been successfully treated at the Clubfoot Clinic.

Clubfoot physiotherapist Dr. Najam Al-Nisa said the clubfoot was a disease that could be treated in the first four years of birth. There was very little awareness about treatment of the clubfoot in remote areas of the province due to which the children became disabled forever.