1,000 commodities available on cheap rates at utility stores

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) : More than 1,000 daily use items are available on cheap rates under relief package at utility stores, said Javaid Mushtaq, Zonal Manager Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Faisalabad Region.

Talking to APP here Friday, he said that due to coronavirus pandemic, the government has announced relief package for general public. Therefore, Utility Store has started provision of daily use items including wheat flour, sugar, ghee, cocking oil, pulses, rice, tea, milk powder, dates, gram powders, etc.

He said that preventive measures have been ensured at all utility stores where the people could purchase commodities of their choice by keeping social distance.

Unfolding details, he said that 20-kg flour bag is available at Rs.

800/-, ghee at Rs.170/- per kg, sugar at Rs.68/- per kg, cocking oil at Rs.196/- per kg, gram pulses at Rs.160/- per kg, white grams at Rs.125/- per kg, lentil pulses at Rs.130/- per kg, Maash pulses at Rs.255/- per kg, Saila rice at Rs.134/- per kg, basmati rice at Rs.135/- per kg, broken rice at Rs.73/- per kg and gram powder at rs.140/- per kg.

Similarly, packet of 300 grams high-quality dates is available at Rs.80/- while Lipton team can be purchased at Rs.893/- per kg, packet milk at Rs.127/- per kg, 1500 ml bottle of Jam-e-Sheerin at Rs.395/- and 800 ml Jam Sheerin bottle at Rs.220/-. The spices are also available at 10 per discount, he added.

He said that there is no shortage of essential items rather its ample stock is available at utility stores at cheaper rate.