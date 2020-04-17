UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1,000 Commodities Available On Cheap Rates At Utility Stores

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 03:27 PM

1,000 commodities available on cheap rates at utility stores

More than 1,000 daily use items are available on cheap rates under relief package at utility stores, said Javaid Mushtaq, Zonal Manager Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Faisalabad Region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) : More than 1,000 daily use items are available on cheap rates under relief package at utility stores, said Javaid Mushtaq, Zonal Manager Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Faisalabad Region.

Talking to APP here Friday, he said that due to coronavirus pandemic, the government has announced relief package for general public. Therefore, Utility Store has started provision of daily use items including wheat flour, sugar, ghee, cocking oil, pulses, rice, tea, milk powder, dates, gram powders, etc.

He said that preventive measures have been ensured at all utility stores where the people could purchase commodities of their choice by keeping social distance.

Unfolding details, he said that 20-kg flour bag is available at Rs.

800/-, ghee at Rs.170/- per kg, sugar at Rs.68/- per kg, cocking oil at Rs.196/- per kg, gram pulses at Rs.160/- per kg, white grams at Rs.125/- per kg, lentil pulses at Rs.130/- per kg, Maash pulses at Rs.255/- per kg, Saila rice at Rs.134/- per kg, basmati rice at Rs.135/- per kg, broken rice at Rs.73/- per kg and gram powder at rs.140/- per kg.

Similarly, packet of 300 grams high-quality dates is available at Rs.80/- while Lipton team can be purchased at Rs.893/- per kg, packet milk at Rs.127/- per kg, 1500 ml bottle of Jam-e-Sheerin at Rs.395/- and 800 ml Jam Sheerin bottle at Rs.220/-. The spices are also available at 10 per discount, he added.

He said that there is no shortage of essential items rather its ample stock is available at utility stores at cheaper rate.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Shortage Oil All Government Wheat Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Is it important for PM to recognize everyone visit ..

18 minutes ago

Russia to treat virus cases with anti-malaria drug ..

2 minutes ago

1.59 % surplus witnessed in Pak-Bangladesh trade: ..

5 minutes ago

Wheat not to be transported anywhere till procurem ..

2 minutes ago

Mosques witness rush of people during Friday praye ..

47 minutes ago

In Maryland, first responders face constant corona ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.