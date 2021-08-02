UrduPoint.com

1,000 Cops Providing Security To Polio Teams

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 05:10 PM

1,000 cops providing security to polio teams

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi police deputed 1,000 police personnel for the protection of 663 polio workers during five-day immunization campaign which started on Monday in Rawalpindi.

According to the police spokesman, foolproof security arrangements have been made for the safety of polio teams while the vehicles of police stations, including motorbikes, Dolphin Squad were also being used for effective patrolling around the teams.

The five-day anti-polio drive aims at vaccinating over 0.7 million children under five years of age and will continue till August 6.

