Open Menu

1000 Cusecs Of Water Released In Kachhi Canal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM

1000 cusecs of water released in Kachhi Canal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Phase 1 of the Kachhi Canal, consisted of 363 kilometers in length is nearly in its final stages of completion, would be irrigated 103,000 acres of barren land in the Dera Bugti and adjoining areas.

The 1000 cusecs of water released in the Kachhi Canal from the Taunsa Barrage on November, 15 has been reached Balochistan.

In November this year, the Prime Minister, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has officially inaugurated the release of water into the Kachhi Canal.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, and Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mir Sadiq Umrani has taken a keen interest in the project.

The 500 kilometer long Kachhi canal, with a discharge capacity of 6000 cusecs water, which takes off from Taunsa Barrage on the Indus River in Muzaffargarh district of Punjab enters Balochistan via Dera Bugti district.

Kachhi Canal is a vital project to alleviate poverty and enhance employment opportunities in remote and backward areas of Balochistan by developing irrigated agriculture and an agro-based economy in the province, said a handout issued here on Friday.

It is a good sign for the province that the land being cultivated in Sui and adjacent areas of the Dera Bugti district through the existing Kachhi Canal has brought a phenomenal change in the livelihood of the locals.

Farmers in the Green Belt of Balochistan have expressed their gratitude to the Balochistan Chief Minister and the Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Mir Sadiq Umrani, for this significant revolutionary step.

The canal provides sustainable irrigation water to 72,000 acres of agricultural land in Balochistan and 30,000 acres in Punjab.

The cost of the project has now been revised to RS 80.5 billion upon completion, the Kachhi Canal project will significantly enhance irrigation water infrastructure and boost agriculture in Balochistan.

The design for a further 100 kilometers of extension is also underway, which is an encouraging development.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Ahsan Iqbal Punjab Water Agriculture Muzaffargarh Dera Bugti November From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Employment

Recent Stories

Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks wi ..

Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks with govt

1 minute ago
 Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX ..

Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX Program -

27 minutes ago

CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match t ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

3 hours ago
 NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

3 hours ago
PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

3 hours ago
 SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

9 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

18 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan