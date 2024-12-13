1000 cusecs of water released in Kachhi Canal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Phase 1 of the Kachhi Canal, consisted of 363 kilometers in length is nearly in its final stages of completion, would be irrigated 103,000 acres of barren land in the Dera Bugti and adjoining areas.

The 1000 cusecs of water released in the Kachhi Canal from the Taunsa Barrage on November, 15 has been reached Balochistan.

In November this year, the Prime Minister, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has officially inaugurated the release of water into the Kachhi Canal.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, and Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mir Sadiq Umrani has taken a keen interest in the project.

The 500 kilometer long Kachhi canal, with a discharge capacity of 6000 cusecs water, which takes off from Taunsa Barrage on the Indus River in Muzaffargarh district of Punjab enters Balochistan via Dera Bugti district.

Kachhi Canal is a vital project to alleviate poverty and enhance employment opportunities in remote and backward areas of Balochistan by developing irrigated agriculture and an agro-based economy in the province, said a handout issued here on Friday.

It is a good sign for the province that the land being cultivated in Sui and adjacent areas of the Dera Bugti district through the existing Kachhi Canal has brought a phenomenal change in the livelihood of the locals.

Farmers in the Green Belt of Balochistan have expressed their gratitude to the Balochistan Chief Minister and the Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Mir Sadiq Umrani, for this significant revolutionary step.

The canal provides sustainable irrigation water to 72,000 acres of agricultural land in Balochistan and 30,000 acres in Punjab.

The cost of the project has now been revised to RS 80.5 billion upon completion, the Kachhi Canal project will significantly enhance irrigation water infrastructure and boost agriculture in Balochistan.

The design for a further 100 kilometers of extension is also underway, which is an encouraging development.