1000 Disabled Recruited In Govt /private Depts; DC

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

Around 1000 disabled have been recruited in government and private departments to provide them opportunity to earn livelihood, said Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Anwar-ul-Haq here Friday

Chairing a meeting to review the process of recruiting the disabled, he said adequate facilities were being provided to the disabled by the Punjab government and directed the officials to ensure payment of their salaries in time.

The DC directed the officials to recruit the minor disabled persons in anti-dengue/polio squads while recommendations to provide more facilities to disabled would be brought into the knowledge of high officials as govt was committed to provide them opportunities to earn their livelihood in a respectful manner.

