1000 E-Bikes To Be Given To Students In Five Cities Including Rawalpindi: Provincial Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2024 | 03:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Punjab, Bilal Akbar Khan here on Thursday said that in first phase, 1000 motorcycles would be given to students in five cities of Punjab including Rawalpindi.
The Provincial Minister participating in an inauguration ceremony of Chief Minister Youth E-Bike Scheme said that 20,000 bikes would be given to the students in two phases and the female students would also benefit equally from this project.
The event was organized at Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Rawalpindi. Secretary Transport Punjab, Ahmad Javed Qazi, Member National Assembly, Tahira Aurangzeb, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema and Vice Chancellor, RMU, Dr Muhammad Umar were present on the occasion.
Bilal Akbar Khan said that Chief Minister Punjab wanted to make the students independent in terms of riding.
In the first phase, 1000 motorcycles would be given in five cities including Rawalpindi, he added.
Pollution is a big problem in Punjab and this project would help reduce the pollution, the provincial minister said.
Bilal Akbar said that the students of government and private colleges and universities would be able to apply for the scheme but, the students applying for the motorcycles must have driving license.
The students who would have driving learning permits would also be eligible for the motorbike, he added.
The provincial minister informed that an e-motorbike could travel 100 kilometers on a single charge.
Under the scheme, 30 percent of the amount would be paid by the Punjab government and there is no interest on it, Bilal Akbar said.
A student from any province who is studying in Punjab is eligible for the scheme, he informed.
