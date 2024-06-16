1000 Eid Congregations In Faisalabad District
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2024 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Eid-ul-Azha 2024 will be celebrated in and around Faisalabad, like in other parts of the country, on Monday, June 17, 2024, with full religious passion, enthusiasm, fervour and zeal.
About 1000 Eid congregations will be organised across the district including more than 650 in mosques and others at open sites.
The imams will highlight the importance of Qurbani (sacrifice) in their Eid sermons and urge people to donate generously for the help of their poor brethren besides sacrificing animals in the way of Allah Almighty.
The imams will also pray for betterment and welfare of Muslim Ummah as well as for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.
Meanwhile, leaves of Rescue 1122, FESCO, WASA, FWMC, Civil Defence and hospitals' staff have been canceled and they were directed to remain available at their duty points to deal with emergencies during the Eid holidays.
The Police Department also made tight security arrangements by deploying more than 4,572 security personnel and directed four SPs, 19 DSPs and 15 Inspectors to monitor security arrangements for ensuring foolproof security for Eid congregations throughout the district, police spokesman said here on Sunday.
