1000 food hampers distributed among Afghan Refugees:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On the direction of Commissioner Afghan Refugees ADC Finance and Planning/district Administrator Ejaz Joyea on Saturday has distributed food hampers/ration bags among Afghan Refugees at Afghan Camp provided by the Embassy of Republic of China

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :On the direction of Commissioner Afghan Refugees ADC Finance and Planning/district Administrator Ejaz Joyea on Saturday has distributed food hampers/ration bags among Afghan Refugees at Afghan Camp provided by the Embassy of Republic of China.

Talking on the occasion the District Administrator Ejaz Joyea has said that 1000 food hampers were provided by the China Embassy for the Afghan Refugees residing at Minawali, Kot Chandana Camp and Piplan district Mianwali.

The Food Hampers were consisted on Sugar, Rice, Flour, Oil and other necessities of life. The Food Hampers were distributed among the deserving refugees in consultation with notables of Afhan Refugees.

On this occasion the district administration and Afghan Refugees have thanked and appreciated the China Embassy and said that at the crucial moment when corona virus was in full swing we are indebted to them on the distribution of Ration Bags.