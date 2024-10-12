1000 Girls Students Volunteer For Anti-dengue Campaign
Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) A more precise step to counter prevailing dengue challenge has been taken by the district administration by creating a volunteer force of 1000 female students. The inclusive approach to enhance awareness among the massive population of the district is aimed to further increase the compliance of observing dengue SOPs.
According to the details, a ceremony was held in Waqar-e-Nisa College with regard to voluntary participation of the female students in which parliamentarians distributed 'Chief Minister Dengue Warrior Cards' among the volunteering students. District Health Officer, Dr. Ehsan Ghani supervised a specialized training session during which students were given relevant knowledge dengue fever. Dr Ghani gave training to the students for their maneuvering assignments of awareness campaigns.
Addressing the students on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema informed that 65% of dengue affected patients are women, majority of whom were household women.
He said that Rawalpindi, with a population of 10 lakhs needed consistent response to prevent dengue. He informed the audience that the causes of recently reported dengue fatalities were self-medication and delayed reporting to hospitals.
Amna Hassan Shaikh, MPA on the occasion said that corona taught us how to fight against the disease, in the same way we have to fight against dengue.
"For the convenience of the people, the Chief Minister has fixed the fee of dengue test at Rs.90.0 in all hospitals", she said while urging the citizens to maximize their involvement in dengue testing in case of any symptoms.
Amina highlighted that there was coordination between the district administration and parliamentarians to render collective anti-dengue efforts.
