1000 Houses For Low Income Groups By SWIT: Chairman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 02:28 PM

Saylani Welfare International Trust (SWIT) Chairman Maulana Bashir Farooqi said that the trust has launched 'Free Dastarkhwans' which were successfully operating across the country

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) -:Saylani Welfare International Trust (SWIT) Chairman Maulana Bashir Farooqi said that the trust has launched 'Free Dastarkhwans' which were successfully operating across the country.

He said at least 30 'Dastarkhwan' were arranged in Faisalabad by this charity focusing primarily on feeding the homeless.

The trust, now working for about twenty years, has acquired 20 acres land where 1000 houses would be built for low income groups, Farooqi said while addressing a ceremony in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He said that the trust had established a number of institutions to impart IT training to students of under privileged class.

He asked industrialists to provide list of their low paid staff so that it could also be accommodated in trust housing scheme. He said that initially they would charge rent but in later phase its property rights would be automatically transferred to its residents.

Earlier, Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan, President FCCI welcomed Maulana Bashir Farooqi and said that FCCI members were also contributing to the welfare activities in the city. He assured that cooperation with Saylani Trust would continue in future.

Mian Javaid Iqbal former president FCCI presented a cheque of Rs 1 lac on behalf of vice President Bilal Waheed to Maulana Bashir Farooqi while industrialist Rana Saeed Iqbal also gave donation.

