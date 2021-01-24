UrduPoint.com
1000 Kanals Of Land To Be Provided For Truck Terminals And Warehouses On Ring Road

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 09:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :On the direction of Commissioner Rawalpindi, Capt.(r) Muhammad Mehmood, Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chaudhry Maqbool Ahmed met the officials of Goods Carriers Association Ganj Mandi in which transfer of more than 250 truck terminals from densely populated areas of the city to Rawalpindi Ring Road was discussed.

Goods transporters hailed the proposal to move the truck depots out of the city as a good move and assured all possible cooperation.

The meeting decided to prepare a feasibility report for truck terminals on the Ring Road route.

The DG RDA said that after the completion of Ring Road, entry of heavy traffic in the city would be banned and all goods transporters would be shifted to Rawat and CPEC Route, Hakla DA Khan. He said that more than 200 acres of land near Rawat for goods transporters and 400 acres near Hakla DA Khan would be available for truck terminals and warehouses.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director RDA Muhammad Aziz and Environmentalist Ring Road Project Unit Adeel Pervez, President Goods Carrier Association Shakeel Qureshi, Group Leader Fayyaz Afzal, Finance Secretary Khalid Abbas and other officials.

Shakeel Qureshi, president, Goods Carriers Association, said that the presence of truck transporters in densely populated areas of the city has created many problems for the goods transporters and the timely delivery of goods to the business community. He said that 50 to 70 containers, 100 to 150 ten wheeler trucks and 400 to 500 Hino vehicles enter the city daily.

He said that one thousand kanals of land should be provided for truck terminals and warehouses on Ring Road and the width of roads should be 120 feet.

Shakeel Qureshi said that apart from electricity, gas, water and telephone facilities, workshops, residential complexes and shopping centers should also be set up at truck depots on Rawalpindi Ring Road.

