1000 Kg Unhygienic Meat Seized, Disposes Off

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2023 | 04:00 PM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The Livestock Department and the Punjab food Authority (PFA) conducted a joint raid on a meat processing facility where they found and destroyed one thousand kilograms of unclean meat.

According to details, PFA and Livestock department teams led by Director Operations South Shahzad Magsi and Deputy Director Waqar Bodla have raided ward No 5 Eid Gah area and seized the unhygienic meat.

The unhygienic meat was being supplied for sale in the market. According to the veterinary doctor, the meat was unusable and injurious to health. The case was registered against the owners.

