1,000 kg unhygienic oil discarded, factory sealed in Abbottabad

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Authority Tuesday raided a factory in Bagnotar area of Abbottabad and seized 1,000 kilograms unhygienic cooking oil.

According to an Authority press release, the cooking oil was being produced through melting of animal's intestines and fat, which was not suitable for human consumption.

The seized oil was discarded by the raiding team, which also sealed the production unit after registering a case against its owner.

During initial investigation, it was revealed that the cooking oil produced by the unit was supplied in different areas of Abbottabad district.