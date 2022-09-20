UrduPoint.com

1,000 Kg Unhygienic Oil Discarded, Factory Sealed In Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 06:30 PM

1,000 kg unhygienic oil discarded, factory sealed in Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Authority Tuesday raided a factory in Bagnotar area of Abbottabad and seized 1,000 kilograms unhygienic cooking oil.

According to an Authority press release, the cooking oil was being produced through melting of animal's intestines and fat, which was not suitable for human consumption.

The seized oil was discarded by the raiding team, which also sealed the production unit after registering a case against its owner.

During initial investigation, it was revealed that the cooking oil produced by the unit was supplied in different areas of Abbottabad district.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Oil Fat

Recent Stories

PM to present today Pakistan's case on issues of i ..

PM to present today Pakistan's case on issues of immediate attention during UNGA ..

47 minutes ago
 Infinix pledges restoration of flood affected area ..

Infinix pledges restoration of flood affected areas via Infinix Flood-Relief Dri ..

48 minutes ago
 Planning Minister announces to launch 'Adopt a Dis ..

Planning Minister announces to launch 'Adopt a District' program

1 hour ago
 Army Chief, EU Ambassador discuss regional securit ..

Army Chief, EU Ambassador discuss regional security

1 hour ago
 SHC CJ takes notice of alleged gang rape with orph ..

SHC CJ takes notice of alleged gang rape with orphan girl

2 hours ago
 Hopes and talks about Babar Azam ahead of T20I mat ..

Hopes and talks about Babar Azam ahead of T20I match against England

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.