UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1000 Kids Registered For BISP Scholarship Under Waseela-e-Taleem Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 08:23 PM

1000 kids registered for BISP scholarship under Waseela-e-Taleem programme

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) officials have so far completed registration of over 1000 children of beneficiary families in Multan city to pay monthly scholarships to them from class nursery to five under Waseela-e-Taleem programme

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) officials have so far completed registration of over 1000 children of beneficiary families in Multan city to pay monthly scholarships to them from class nursery to five under Waseela-e-Taleem programme.

The registration process is in progress to achieve a target of registration of 3500 children till December 31, assistant director BISP Multan Hina Zaidi said.

A male child would get Rs 1500 per month and a girl child Rs 2000 after completion of registration process and this assistance would be in addition to what the family was already receiving as a registered beneficiary to encourage them get their kids educated.

Hina said that government had canceled registration of over 800,000 undeserving families including a thousand from Multan city and 8000 from Shujabad and a survey was in progress by a private company to identify genuine deserving poor.

She appealed all the BISP beneficiaries to get their children educated for their better future.

Related Topics

Multan Poor Company Male Progress Shujabad December Family All From Government

Recent Stories

Putin says Russia 'warm and cuddly' compared to We ..

2 minutes ago

German Daily COVID-10 Infections Shoot Past 30,000 ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Wishes Macron Speedy Recovery From COVID-19

2 minutes ago

Sputnik V-AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccines' Joint Tri ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Thursday 17 Dec 2020

6 minutes ago

Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to strengthen existing c ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.