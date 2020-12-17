1000 kids registered for BISP scholarship under Waseela-e-Taleem programme

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) officials have so far completed registration of over 1000 children of beneficiary families in Multan city to pay monthly scholarships to them from class nursery to five under Waseela-e-Taleem programme.

The registration process is in progress to achieve a target of registration of 3500 children till December 31, assistant director BISP Multan Hina Zaidi said.

A male child would get Rs 1500 per month and a girl child Rs 2000 after completion of registration process and this assistance would be in addition to what the family was already receiving as a registered beneficiary to encourage them get their kids educated.

Hina said that government had canceled registration of over 800,000 undeserving families including a thousand from Multan city and 8000 from Shujabad and a survey was in progress by a private company to identify genuine deserving poor.

She appealed all the BISP beneficiaries to get their children educated for their better future.