1000 kitchen gardens set up at various institutions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :More than 1000 kitchen gardens have been set up in educational institutions, government departments and social welfare institutions to enhance environmental beauty as well as provide food for human needs.

National Cleaner Production Center, Incharge Irshad Ramay on Monday said that "Kitchen gardening" is very important for obtaining nutrients and producing food while during the prevailing COVID-19 like situation "we can achieve our daily use needs and get fresh vegetables and fruits from kitchen gardens instead of buying from markets", he added.

Ramay said that the purpose of setting up a kitchen garden with the help of the community is to motivate people and get them involved in tree planting.