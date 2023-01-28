1,000 kites confiscated during crackdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 11 kite sellers and confiscated more than 1,000 kites and strings from their possession during a crackdown, here on Saturday, informed the police spokesman.

According to details, Rawal Division Police seized 180 kites and strings from 06 accused Abbas, Hasan, Abu Bakr, Ibrahim, Osama and Ehtsham while, Potohar Division Police arrested four kite seller Najam-ul-Zaman, Shehzad, Saeed Akhtar and Habib-ur-Rehman and recovered 410 kites and strings from their possession.

Following operation, Saddar Division Police recovered 450 kites and strings from the accused Hasan Farooq.

SSP Operations said that kite-flying was a deadly sport and crime. "Action against kite makers and kite sellers are being accelerated," he added.