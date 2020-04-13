UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1,000 Kites Confiscated During Different Police Raids In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 03:59 PM

1,000 kites confiscated during different police raids in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi police during raids in different localities confiscated 1,000 kites, 11 strings rolls and arrested five kite seller here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police during raids in different localities confiscated 1,000 kites, 11 strings rolls and arrested five kite seller here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, Saddar Barooni Police raided and confiscated 500 kites and 5 strings rolls from Babar Mumtaz while Pirwadhi police held Sikander Hayyat and recovered 25 kites and 3 string rolls from his possession.

Similarly, Cantonment police arrested three kite seller Mudasar, Nauman and Sabir besides recovered 440 kites and 3 string rolls from their possession.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that strict action would be taken against the kite flying and added that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law and made it clear that ban of kite flying strictly implemented.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Saddar From

Recent Stories

Faisalabad divided into 6 zones for Dengue Crash P ..

2 minutes ago

Health Department refutes news report about ventil ..

2 minutes ago

10 ASIs promoted in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Number of Coronavirus-Related Deaths in Iran Up By ..

2 minutes ago

4 arrested on pocketing Ehsaas aid, Rs 500,000, de ..

7 minutes ago

IRSA's DWP meeting convene for PC-1 approval of te ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.