1,000 kites confiscated during different police raids in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police during raids in different localities confiscated 1,000 kites, 11 strings rolls and arrested five kite seller here on Monday.

According to police spokesman, Saddar Barooni Police raided and confiscated 500 kites and 5 strings rolls from Babar Mumtaz while Pirwadhi police held Sikander Hayyat and recovered 25 kites and 3 string rolls from his possession.

Similarly, Cantonment police arrested three kite seller Mudasar, Nauman and Sabir besides recovered 440 kites and 3 string rolls from their possession.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that strict action would be taken against the kite flying and added that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law and made it clear that ban of kite flying strictly implemented.