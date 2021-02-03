1,000 kites confiscated in police raid

Police carried out an operation and confiscated 1,000 kites following arrest of kite seller here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Police carried out an operation and confiscated 1,000 kites following arrest of kite seller here on Wednesday.

According to police spokesman, Saddar Barooni police raided and held kite seller namely Sajid Ali and confiscated 1,000 kites, strings rolls and material from his possession.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas CPO said strict action would be taken against the kite flying and said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

He said that Station House Officer would be responsible of kite flying in their beats. He directed the policemen to launch action against the violators without any discrimination.