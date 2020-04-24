UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1000 Kites Confiscated In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 04:37 PM

1000 kites confiscated in Rawalpindi

Police carried out operation and confiscated 1000 kites, 50 strings rolls and other material used for kite flying besides rounded up a kite sellers here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Police carried out operation and confiscated 1000 kites, 50 strings rolls and other material used for kite flying besides rounded up a kite sellers here on Friday.

According to police spokesman, Taxila police while acting on a tip off raided and confiscated 1000 kites, 50 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides arrested a kite seller identified as Muhammad Ayaz.

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis has said strict action would be taken against kite flying and added that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Police Taxila

Recent Stories

Masood Khan praises positive role of Ulema and Mas ..

17 minutes ago

Masood Khan and Fakhar Imam discuss latest situati ..

17 minutes ago

President Masood pays tribute to AJK medical perso ..

17 minutes ago

Infinix Note 7 to Offer High-End Gaming Processor ..

26 minutes ago

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

44 seconds ago

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) issu ..

47 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.