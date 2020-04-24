1000 kites confiscated in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Police carried out operation and confiscated 1000 kites, 50 strings rolls and other material used for kite flying besides rounded up a kite sellers here on Friday.

According to police spokesman, Taxila police while acting on a tip off raided and confiscated 1000 kites, 50 strings rolls and material used for kite flying besides arrested a kite seller identified as Muhammad Ayaz.

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis has said strict action would be taken against kite flying and added that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law, the spokesman said.