1,000 kites confiscated, two held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police in an operation on Sunday confiscated 1,000 kites and arrested two kite sellers.

According to police spokesman, Morgah police raided and confiscated 1,000 kites and strings rolls from kite sellers Ibrahim and Munsif.

Police have registered separate case against both of them and started investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said strict action would be taken against the kite flying and said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law and made it clear that ban of kite flying strictly implemented.