1,000 Kites Seized, Accused Arrested
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 10:13 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested an accused and recovered more than 1000 kites from his possession.
A police spokesman said officials, on a tip-off, conducted a raid in Jattanwala Chowk Chak No 203-RBand arrested Abdur Rasheed besides recovering more than 1,000 kites and other items.