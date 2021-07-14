UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1,000 Kites Seized, Accused Arrested

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 10:13 PM

1,000 kites seized, accused arrested

The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested an accused and recovered more than 1000 kites from his possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested an accused and recovered more than 1000 kites from his possession.

A police spokesman said officials, on a tip-off, conducted a raid in Jattanwala Chowk Chak No 203-RBand arrested Abdur Rasheed besides recovering more than 1,000 kites and other items.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

FM calls on Tajik president in Dushanbe

34 minutes ago

Obamacare, Other Programs Enroll Over 2Mln With Ex ..

2 minutes ago

'Removal of Malala’s image,': Sherry Rehman scol ..

37 minutes ago

COAS appreciates Tajikistan's efforts

43 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues power sh ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Air Arabia, Armenian Interests Fund Agree to C ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.