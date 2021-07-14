1,000 kites seized, accused arrested

The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested an accused and recovered more than 1000 kites from his possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested an accused and recovered more than 1000 kites from his possession.

A police spokesman said officials, on a tip-off, conducted a raid in Jattanwala Chowk Chak No 203-RBand arrested Abdur Rasheed besides recovering more than 1,000 kites and other items.