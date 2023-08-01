1,000 KW DRM Digital Medium Wave Transmitter to revolutionize Radio Pakistan: Marriyum Aurangzeb

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday said 1,000 KW DRM Digital Medium Wave Transmitter project would transform Radio Pakistan by upgrading its capabilities to international standards.

The minister launched the 1,000 KW DRM Digital Medium Wave Transmitter in Rawat on Sunday to increase its reach across the globe.

"This project is a major milestone in our mission to revolutionize Radio Pakistan, upgrade its capabilities to international standards, and improve the quality and reach of Radio Pakistan," the minister said in a tweet.

Once installed and commissioned, she said, the new transmitter would increase the range of Radio Pakistan's broadcasts to several other countries.

She said the DRM technology would enable transmission of up to 4 different signals, increasing energy efficiency and reducing electricity consumption by 33 per cent resulting in cost-efficiencies for Radio Pakistan.

Radio Pakistan, she said, would be heard in 52 countries across the world after completion of the project.

"I am also happy to announce that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has begun the work to also establish Pakistan's first media city in Rawat," she added.

The minister extended gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for his leadership, guidance and support which made the project possible.

"I would also like to thank and acknowledge Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal for his support throughout the inception of the project," she added.