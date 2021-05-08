UrduPoint.com
1000 Liter Spurious Milk Destroyed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 10:37 PM

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala Noman Ali has destroyed 1000 liter spurious milk seized from a dairy

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala Noman Ali has destroyed 1000 liter spurious milk seized from a dairy.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Saturday that AC Tandlianwala on a tip-off conducted surprise raid at a dairy farm and found that workers were busy in preparing spurious milk through chemicals.

Seeing the AC and his team, the dairy workers managed to escape from the scene.

However, the AC sealed premises of the dairy after taking 1000 liter spurious milk into custody.

Later, the AC destroyed the spurious milk and got a case registered against dairy owner andother accused.

Further action was underway, said spokesman.

