1000 Liter Subpar Milk Wasted
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 03:00 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of about 1000 liter substandard milk here on Monday.
PFA food safety team checked many milk distribution shops at 452 TDA locality and found
some points involved in selling substandard milk when checked through lacto machine, PFA
sources said here on Monday. Overall a fine of Rs 15,000 was imposed on the violators.
PFA DG Asim Javed said that traces of water and chemicals besides shortage of essential
fats were discovered in the milk.
The entire stuff 'being sold in the name of milk' was disposed of nearside of the road,
he said.
Nobody would be allowed to play with lives of consumers, he said.
He said milk was essential product to survive the living-being but some nefarious
elements were out and least cared about people's health.
He termed the adulterators as criminals were roaming scotfree in society. He appealed
to the masses to cooperate with the Punjab Food Authority in controlling activities of mafia
involved in mixing and adulteration in common food items.
