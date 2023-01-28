1000 liter unwholesome milk discarded

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab food Authority (PFA) discarded more than 1000 liter chemically contaminated milk and imposed fine of Rs 85,000 on a milkman.

PFA spokesman said here on Saturday that PFA teams checked more than 22,000 liter milk on different roads in the city and found 34 vehicles with more than 1000 milk tainted with chemicals.

The PFA officials confiscated the milk and imposed a total fineof Rs 85,000 on the accused. Later, the confiscated milk wasdiscarded.