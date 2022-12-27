UrduPoint.com

1000 Liters Of Adulterated Milk Wasted

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :A food safety team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Tuesday spilled 1000 liters of milk during a raid at a milk shop after it was found unfit for human consumption.

PFA spokesman said that a team led by director operations Multan raided a milk shop at Shershah road where they tested the milk and found detergent and water mixed in it while it was lacking in natural food ingredients including fat, DG PFA Mudassir Riaz Malik said in a statement.

Milk was to be supplied to different milk shops and hotels in the city but PFA operation prevented it, the DG said adding that PFA would continue its operation against elements involved in business of adulterated and substandard food items.

