1000-litre Juice Discarded
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority discarded 1000 litres of substandard juice during its ongoing crackdown on adulteration, here on Thursday.
According to a press release, issued by the PFA, a food safety team, under the supervision of Deputy Director Operations Shahbaz Sarwar, raided a juice-making factory at Gumman Road and found out that substandard juice was being prepared there. The team discarded 1000-litre juice and got registered a case against owner of the factory.
