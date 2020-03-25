UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1000-litre Liquor Seized, 6 Arrested In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:19 PM

1000-litre liquor seized, 6 arrested in Faisalabad

Tarkhani police have arrested six alleged drug-traffickers and seized 1,000-litre liquor

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) : Tarkhani police have arrested six alleged drug-traffickers and seized 1,000-litre liquor.

A spokesman said on Wednesday that the police conducted a raid and arrested Akron Masih, Adeel, Tariq, Adnan, Anwar Masih and Dilawar transporting liquor.

The police recovered liquor and sent the accused behind the bars.

Related Topics

Police Akron

Recent Stories

Oman announces 15 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

Lockdown for Coronavirus: Flour disappears from lo ..

18 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases in Russia reach 658: Russian Aut ..

19 minutes ago

Emirati banks offer 98% of services to customers e ..

19 minutes ago

First batch of corona suspect pilgrims arrives fro ..

59 seconds ago

Over 2,700 Turkish students arrive home

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.