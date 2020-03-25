1000-litre Liquor Seized, 6 Arrested In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:19 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) : Tarkhani police have arrested six alleged drug-traffickers and seized 1,000-litre liquor.
A spokesman said on Wednesday that the police conducted a raid and arrested Akron Masih, Adeel, Tariq, Adnan, Anwar Masih and Dilawar transporting liquor.
The police recovered liquor and sent the accused behind the bars.