1000-litre liquor seized, 6 arrested in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) : Tarkhani police have arrested six alleged drug-traffickers and seized 1,000-litre liquor.

A spokesman said on Wednesday that the police conducted a raid and arrested Akron Masih, Adeel, Tariq, Adnan, Anwar Masih and Dilawar transporting liquor.

The police recovered liquor and sent the accused behind the bars.