1000 litres adulterated milk discarded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Enforcement team of Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday discarded over 1000 litres adulterated milk in Kot Addu, district Muzaffargarh.

Director PFA Rafaqat Ali Sawana said, they tested milk at a milk collection center where the Lactoscan test revealed that the milk contained water and detergents with low presence of fats and natural nutrition.

He said that 1000 litres milk was discarded on the spot and issued warning notice to the owner.