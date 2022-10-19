1,000 litres of adulterated milk discarded

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :District administration Mardan discarded 1,000 litres of adulterated milk and initiated legal proceedings against involved persons on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Habibullah Arif had received public complaints regarding sale of adulterated milk in the district, which prompted him to direct action against adulterators.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Ghari Kapura, Abdul Maqsat along with a team of the District Director Livestock and personnel of the concerned police station rushed to Baghicha Interchange on Swat Expressway and took a vehicle loaded of milk and conducted analysis of the milk.

The test confirmed mixing of more than 23% water in the milk, which is injurious for human health.