1000 more persons being recruited in Islamabad police: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday informed the Senate that 1000 persons have already been recruited in Islamabad police and 1000 more were being recruited to enhance workforce of capital police.

Replying to various supplementary questions during question hour, the minister said street crimes ratio had been decreased more than 50 percent since June 2021 after establishment of Eagle Squad.

He said under the direction of the incumbent government, Eagle Squad consisted of 150 motorcycles including 510 Police officers/ officials had been established on the pattern of Dolphin Force in Punjab to control street crimes in the federal capital.

He said around 401 accused persons were arrested and recovered Rs 21,362,000 including mobile phones, cars/motor cycles, jewelries from their possession in last one year.

After completion of investigation accused persons sent to judicial custody challans against them have been submitted in the court where they were facing trial, he said.

The minister said ICT Police had taken various steps to curb the street crimes and protection of general public.

These steps included identification of crime pockets, crime cluster analysis, data base (survey of Kachi Abadies), intelligence based policing, combing/search operations, random checking of guest houses/hotel/motel, survey of rented accommodation, illegal settlements and surveillance of suspected elements.

To another question, the minister said 1900 security cameras were installed in the capital under safe city project. However, 40 per cent cameras were out of order when the incumbent government came into power, he said.

He said now 98 per cent cameras were in working condition and additional 1900 were being installed.

The minister said smart cars had been launched in the Federal Capital for on ground surveillance. E-Challan System, which was non-functional, had been made functional and E-Challans were being issued to violators, he added.

He said 16 additional Smart Cars equipped with latest technology had been approved to ensure Safety and Security in the capital.

Air Patrol Unit had been established for surveillance through drone cameras, he added.

He said local cameras installed at societies and shopping malls were also being integrated under safe city.