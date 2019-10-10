UrduPoint.com
1000 Plus Cargo Wagons Loaded From Karachi Division

Thu 10th October 2019

1000 Plus Cargo wagons loaded from Karachi Division

The Pakistan Railways Karachi Division has achieved an unusual target of loading a cumulative of 1002 cargo wagons in 15 different freight trains in a single day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Railways Karachi Division has achieved an unusual target of loading a cumulative of 1002 cargo wagons in 15 different freight trains in a single day.

The achievement is much in line with the Federal Minister for Railway's aim for increasing the cargo service on sustainable basis, said CEO Railways Aijaz Buriro here on Thursday.

He congratulated officers and staff of Karachi Division for increasing the cargo and called upon them to utilize their full potential while discharging their duties.

More Stories From Pakistan

