1000 police personnel deploying on DPO Buner Sohail Khalid

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) ::In view of high security alert in the district on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and implementation of Corona SOPs issued by the provincial government more than 1000 police officers and youths will perform their duties to keep a close watch on anti-national, criminal elements.

DPO Buner Sohail Khalid while talking to the media men stated this. He said instructions have been issued to set up blockade points across the district to keep a close watch on suspicious and evil elements.

DPO Sohail Khalid said that all resources should be utilized to provide a peaceful environment to the people on Eid-ul-Azha. "Inshallah, we will carry out our duties out of patriotism and thwart the nefarious intentions of the anti-national elements," Sohail Khan said.

He said the government has strict adherence to the ban imposed on entertainment venues on Eid-ul-Azha. Buner police, he said, will carry out their duties as usual using all possible resources for the protection of the people.