Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2024 | 09:10 PM

1000 Policemen deployed T-20 cricket match live screening security

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The Rawalpindi Police in order to ensure fool proof security for the live screening of the Pakistan-India T20 cricket match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has deployed 1,000 police personnel for the security arrangements.

SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (R) Hafiz Kamran Asghar reviewed the security arrangements on Sunday at the Stadium.

He was accompanied by SP Rawal Faisal Saleem and other senior officers.

SP Rawal briefed the SSP Operations on the comprehensive security and traffic arrangements in place. Approximately 1,000 officers from the Rawalpindi Police are deployed to ensure security and manage traffic around the stadium. To maintain smooth traffic flow, more than 64 traffic police officers were on duty.

SSP Operations instructed the officers to ensure foolproof security at all times. Special teams, including Elite Commandos, Dolphin Force, and District Police were patrolling the stadium and its surroundings. Cricket fans will be allowed entry into the stadium only after thorough checking via a designated route.

The best security arrangements will be ensured through coordination with the district administration and other relevant institutions, stated SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (Rtd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar. The Rawalpindi Police remain committed to protecting the lives and property of citizens and providing necessary facilities, added the SSP Operations.

